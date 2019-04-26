DeRidder Police launch ‘Community Meetup Spot’ for safe internet purchase exchange

DERIDDER, LA (KPLC) - There is now a place in DeRidder where residents can meet to make safe internet purchase exchanges.
The DeRidder Police Department has partnered up with OfferUp to create a "Community Meetup Spot.’
OfferUp has partnered with local businesses and police stations in the past to create ‘Community MeetUp Spots.’ The meeting locations are brightly lit and have video cameras.
DeRidder’s location is in front of the DeRidder Police Department.
DeRidder interim Police Chief Christopher Rudy said the idea came after researching online shopping safety. He ran across the project and decided to bring it to town.
“It’s important to have a safe place to meet up because obviously when you’re making a transaction online, you don’t know who you’re dealing with and so this provides both parties involved a safe place to make their transaction." Rudy said.
The sign is placed right next to the front door of the police department. A camera is positioned pointing directly at the exchange spot.
“It’s a safe site for people to meet up, especially for strangers,” Rudy said. “Sometimes you don’t know who you’re meeting with but you want to make a sale. This provides a well-lit, surveyed area.”
While there have been no incidents surrounding online purchase exchanges in DeRidder, Rudy says this initiative is more of a preventative measure.
“We want to get in front of an issue that might arise, so we thought this would be a good opportunity to get the public to have safe transactions.” Rudy said.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, e-commerce sales made up 10 percent of the total U.S. retail sales for the third quarter of 2018 and 65 percent of Americans say they have purchased an item online.
DeRidder police also shared a few safety tips for online purchase exchanges:
1) Watch out for deals that look too good to be true. Before meeting, do your research on both the item and the seller. Use ratings and reviews to transact with people who have positive reputations.
2) Keep your personal information private. Keep communication in your app or sites’ messaging or chat feature to discuss the transaction.
3) Meet in a sensible location. Meet in a well-lit, public location. Bring, or tell, a friend where you’re going.
4) Exchange money only when you have your item. Inspect your item. Don’t use third party digital payment services, such as money transfers, to send payment before receiving your item.
5) If you feel like you’re in danger, call 911. Trust your instincts. If in danger, contact the police.
While this is the first partnership with OfferUp for a 'Community Meetup Spot’ in Southwest Louisiana, the Jennings Police Department has a similar safe online purchase exchange spot, according to Police Chief Danny Semmes. He said it’s located right across the street from the police department and is monitored by police dispatch 24 hours a day.
