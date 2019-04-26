BBB: Shred Fest happening this weekend

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - To help Lake Area residents fight identity theft, the Better Business Bureau of Southwest Louisiana is holding its annual Shred Fest on Saturday, April 27.
Residents and small businesses are encouraged to attend the event and take a key step in identity protection by shredding and properly disposing of their sensitive paper documents. NO CDs, floppy discs, or plastic can be shredded.
For a document retention guide click HERE.
Bring up to three boxes of documents to be shredded on Sat. April 27, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. to the Prien Lake Mall behind Pier 1. Documents to be shredded should be removed from binders. All paper clips and binder clips should be removed as well.
