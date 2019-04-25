SWLA Arrest Report – April 24, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 24, 2019.
Paul Lane Reeves, 28, Westlake: Operating a vehicle while license is suspended; no motor vehicle insurance; production, manufacturing, distribution or possession of Schedule IV drugs; instate detainer.
Gaina Sinclar Phillips, 47, DeRidder: Production, manufacturing, distribution or possession of Schedule I drugs; production, manufacturing, distribution or possession of Schedule II drugs. Bond: $5,000.
Norman Joseph Chauvin Jr., 58, Starks: Possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacturing, distribution or possession of Schedule I drugs; production, manufacturing, distribution or possession of Schedule II drugs. Bond: $5,750.
Hank Erwin Williams, 39, Rayne: Possession of Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; instate detainer.
Kellie Renee Corbello, 45, DeQuincy: Possession of Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice. Bond: $3,000.
Tyrell Quinton Woosley, 35, Lake Charles: Possession of Schedule I drug; obstruction of justice. Bond: $3,250.
Eric Lee Lewis, 49, Lake Charles: Two counts contempt of court.
Michael James Boudoin II, 28, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less); possession of Schedule II drug; possession of Schedule IV drug.
Nicole Kowalski Bellon, 30, Welsh: Two counts contempt of court.
Ever Calmo, 41, Lake Charles: Out-of-state detainer.
Jeremy Cade Pate, 19, Lafayette: Two counts possession of a weapon by a convicted felon; armed robbery; theft of a firearm; two instate detainers.
Heather Renee Pudder, 36, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Heber Obed Hernandez-Martinez, 36: Federal detainer.
Cory Tyrone Williams, 38, Merryville: Probation violation. Bond: $5,000.
Carlos Kevin Saidd Hernandez, 25, Houston: Two federal detainers.
Donavaun Rhashard Winbush, 22, Iowa: Contempt of court.
Trandy Jermaine-Nelson Bias, 21, Lake Charles: Create, distribute or possess with intent counterfeit Schedule I narcotic; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Frank Gill Fox II, 62, Lake Charles: Terrorizing; communicating of false information of planned arson; two counts fake explosive device; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000.
Travis Lamar Reed Sr., 39, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Kenneth Ray Guillory Sr., 41, Eunice: Contempt of court.
Benson Elie Collins, 33, Sulphur: Two counts contempt of court.
Wilfred Frederick Chretien, 41, Lake Charles: First-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less).
Brian Joseph Moore, 48, Lake Charles: Simple battery.
Mariah Renee Nugent, 27, Sulphur: Four counts contempt of court.
London Stepfone Johnson, 74, Lake Charles: Two counts contempt of court.
Edward James Washington, 52, Lake Charles: Simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Schwanda Lashon Sherman, 39, Belle Rose: Instate detainer.
James Daniel Anderson, 44, Bishopville, South Carolina: Production, manufacturing, distribution or possession of Schedule I drugs; operating vehicle while license is suspended; attempt and conspiracy; unlawful possession of fraudulent documents for identification purposes.
Paige Shadonya Carrier, 29, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace; first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less); illegal carrying of weapons in the commission of a crime or in the presence of drugs; theft less than $1,000; first-offense illegal carrying of weapons; possession of Schedule I drug; five counts possession of a prescription; resisting a police officer with force or violence.
Ernest James Hudson Jr., 24, Lake Charles: Probation detainer.
