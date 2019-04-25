‘Park Patrol’ program coming soon to Lake Area parks

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Soon a renewed effort will be back in action to keep Lake Area parks safe.
“Park Patrol” was first established in the 80s and is a partnership between the city and Lake Charles Police Department. The effort came to an end years ago, but is now set to come back just as the school year wraps up.
“Another officer on the street, during some peak hours and their job is to go from park to park-- places we identify that need we need extra patrol and extra police presence. They’re going to go out in these peak hours during the summer spring months, fall months as well," Police Chief Shawn Caldwell said. “We have seen it that in the summer or spring months that there’s a rise in juvenile crime.”
Just last summer from May to August the police department made 25 juvenile arrests.
“Idle hands are the devil’s work, if you will, so making these parks safe and allowing a safe place for them to enjoy whatever sport or recreation they want to do and if we can help with that it’ll be a great thing," Caldwell said.
As a result of recent gun incidents in the area, city and police departments leaders in front of this issue.
“It could be a fluke that we’ve had a couple of shootings at a couple of different parks but that’s not a chance I’m willing to take," Mayor Nic Hunter said.
Caldwell said to man these parks it could cost the city $23,000, as these shifts would count as overtime for the officers.
“This is yet another avenue for us to go out and not wait to respond to something when something bad happens, to be out there, engaged in the community, taking an active part in what’s going on," Caldwell said.
Hunter said the price tag is invaluable.
“With a couple recent shootings, to expend $23,000 and that’s over the 6 months? That’s well worth it," Hunter said.
The Lake Charles City Council is set to adopt this resolution at their meeting May 1.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.