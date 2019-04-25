McNeese’s Riley Isaac named to All-SLC team

FRISCO, TX — McNeese junior Riley Isaac has been named to the All-Southland Conference Women’s Golf team as announced by the league office today.
Isaac, the native of Montgomery, Texas was named to the second team and is the first Cowgirl to earn all-conference honors since 2015.
Isaac led the Cowgirls on the season with a 75.67 average and posted two Top 10 finishes and one Top 5 finish in four tournaments played. She produced her highest career finish (3rd) at the UT-Rio Grande Valley Invitational and most recently tied for 18th at the Southland Conference Championship last week.
2018-19 Southland Women’s Golf All-Conference Teams
Player of the Year: Hanna Alberto, Sam Houston State
Freshman of the Year: Kenlie Barrett, Sam Houston State
Newcomer of the Year: Carson Racich, Lamar
Coach of the Year: Brandt Kieschnick, Sam Houston State
