Man steals 16 sacks of crawfish from back of truck

EUNICE (WVUE) -A Eunice man stole 16 sacks of crawfish, then attempted to sell the stolen crustaceans to a seafood dealer, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries
LDWF Agents along with the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 25-year-old Kenneth J. Douget Monday for the theft.
An LDWF agent received a complaint from a crawfish farmer that an unknown suspect stole 16 sacks of crawfish out of the back of his truck in the Mamou area.
Agents then received a call from a local crawfish dealer that the suspect was at his plant attempting to sell the stolen sacks of crawfish.
An LDWF agent along with the EPSO responded to the crawfish dealer and made contact with the suspect. During the interview, Douget Jr. admitted to stealing the crawfish valued at more than $1,000.
Theft of crawfish in the amount of $1,000 to $5,000 brings up to five years in jail and $3,000 in fines.
Agents seized the 16 sacks of crawfish and returned them to the crawfish farmer.
