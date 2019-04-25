Louisiana Tech president to speak following deadly storm

RUSTON, LA (KSLA) - Louisiana Tech President, Les Guice, is holding a news conference following a fatal storm on Thursday morning across the ArkLaTex. He will provide an update on campus damage starting at 11 a.m.
Several roads are blocked off on campus at this time. Guice cancelled classes.
According to the Lincoln Parish Sheriff, two people died during the early morning storms.
