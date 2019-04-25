Louisiana residents debate whether recreational marijuana should be legal

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - To legalize or not to legalize. That is the question when it comes to marijuana in Louisiana.
Right now there are 11 states where marijuana is fully legal and in nearly a dozen others, marijuana has been decriminalized. Smoking recreational marijuana is currently illegal in Louisiana.
Charles Caldarera says he’s on the fence when it comes to this issue.
"I'm not sure,” Caldarera said. “I've got mixed feelings. I can see both sides of the story."
Others like Ernest Warren say it needs to be legalized.
"Marijuana is a much softer crime and it shouldn't be a crime at all," Warren said.
But is it time for Louisiana for legalize recreational marijuana? Calcasieu Parish District Attorney John DeRosier says no.
"I don't think so, I don't think it's ever going to be time,” DeRosier said. “Unfortunately, I may be in the minority in some areas because there are people that think there is nothing wrong with it."
DeRosier says over the last few years, the laws for those found with marijuana have considerably softened. He says the current Louisiana penalty for first offense if under 14 grams, is a $300 fine and up to 15 days in jail.
"I think that is very harsh in today's society, where marijuana is legal in the western states," Warren said.
Ultimately, DeRosier says the legalization of recreation marijuana may happen in the coming years, but he's afraid it may be a slippery slope down the road.
“Once you start lowering the bar to accommodate substandard behavior, it’s hard to stop," DeRosier said. “Where do you go from there?”
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.