Local 9-year-old inspired to pick up trash as a hobby

“It fathoms me that a nine-year-old wants to pick up trash,” Daniel said. “He’s at a beach, he could be swimming, he could be playing ball, but instead he wants to take his time and pick up trash. This is his spring break, and this is what he decides he wants to do is come pick up trash. I do believe the earth needs more people like my son, young and old. Take what a nine-year-old can do and if more people could get out there and do what he’d done, the whole town would be clean in a matter of weeks.”