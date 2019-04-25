LIVE WEATHER BLOG: Tracking storms in SWLA

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - 4:05 a.m. -
A Tornado Watch has been issued for Beauregard, Evangeline, Vernon, and Allen Parishes until 6:00 a.m.
A Tornado Watch means that conditions are favorable for a tornado, according to the National Weather Service.
“TORNADO WATCH: Be Prepared! Tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. Review and discuss your emergency plans and check supplies and your safe room. Be ready to act quickly if a warning is issued or you suspect a tornado is approaching. Acting early helps to save lives! Watches are issued by the Storm Prediction Center for counties where tornadoes may occur. The watch area is typically large, covering numerous counties or even states.”
