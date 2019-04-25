Late home runs lift Cowboys to win over No. 18 Louisiana Tech

7th | To lead off the bottom of the inning, Jake Dickerson would send the first pitch over dead center wall. The next two batters, Carson Maxwell and Jake Cochran would both draw the walk, followed by Dustin Duhon reaching on a fielder’s choice. Now with a man on first and third and one out, sophomore Reid Bourque hit an infield single to plate Maxwell and close the Bulldog lead to 3-2 after the seventh.