Late home runs lift Cowboys to win over No. 18 Louisiana Tech

LAKE CHARLES- Carson Maxwell’s bottom of the eighth three-run home run rallied McNeese to a dramatic come-from-behind, 5-3 win over the No. 18 ranked Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Joe Miller Ball Park Wednesday night.
The Bulldogs (28-13, 12-6 C-USA) jumped out to an early lead, scoring the first three runs of the game. The first two came in the third inning on a two-run home run and the third run came in the fourth on a sacrifice fly.
McNeese (21-20, 7-11 SLC) would respond though by scoring the final five runs of the ballgame. The first two runs came in the seventh off a solo home run by Jake Dickerson and an RBI single by Reid Bourque, while the last three came in the eighth on Maxwell’s three run go-ahead homer.
Brad Kincaid (1-1) got the start for the Cowboys on Wednesday night for his third start of the year. Kincaid would finish the night with 4.0 innings pitched, gave up three runs on three hits, struck out two and got the no decision.
After Kincaid’s four innings, the Cowboys bullpen would be masterful, throwing five combined arms for the final five innings. Each pitcher got one full inning and combined for only two hits, no runs allowed, and three strikeouts.
Aidan Anderson (2-4) picked up his second win on the season, and Will Dion earned his third save.
McNeese will be back on the field Friday night in a weekend series against the Abilene Christian Wildcats at 6 p.m. in Abilene.
KEY INNINGS
3rd | The Bulldogs scored the first runs of the game with a two-run home run to take a 2-0 lead.
4th | Louisiana Tech scored a run on a sacrifice fly out to the center fielder to make it 3-0 after the fourth.
7th | To lead off the bottom of the inning, Jake Dickerson would send the first pitch over dead center wall. The next two batters, Carson Maxwell and Jake Cochran would both draw the walk, followed by Dustin Duhon reaching on a fielder’s choice. Now with a man on first and third and one out, sophomore Reid Bourque hit an infield single to plate Maxwell and close the Bulldog lead to 3-2 after the seventh.
8th | In the bottom half of the inning, Selman led off with a single, Jake Dickerson drew a walk, and then Carson Maxwell hit a monster three-run home run over the scoreboard in left field to give the Cowboys the lead and bring the score to its final 5-3.
MCNEESE NOTES
Offense:
The Cowboys were led offensively by Carson Maxwell, he finished 2-for-3 from the plate with two runs scored, one walk, two runs, three RBI’s and a home run.
Jake Dickerson also had a good night, going 1-for-3 from the plate, with two runs scored, one walk, one RBI, and a home run.
Pitching:
Junior right-handed pitcher Brad Kincaid got the start for the Cowboys in Wednesday’s game. Kincaid would finish with 4.0 IP, give up three runs on only three hits, strikeout two, and got his second loss on the year.
After Kincaid’s four innings, Hunter Reeves, Bryan King, Peyton McLemore, Aidan Anderson, and Will Dion each got 1.0 inning of work. They combined for 5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, and 3 K.
Anderson was credited with the win and Will Dion was credited with the save.
