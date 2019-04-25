Imam of the Islamic Society of Lake Charles speaks out after Sri Lanka terrorist bombings

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - People across the globe watched the death toll rise into the hundreds on Easter Sunday from terrorist bombings in Sri Lanka.
According to CNN, the Sri Lankan government now says 253 people were killed in the attacks.
The fear and devastation from those attacks reaches all the way into Southwest Louisiana, according to Ahmed Elmamlouk, the Imam of the Islamic Society of Lake Charles.
He said the attacks in Sri Lanka are terrible, but are also becoming far too common, and have been going on for far too long.
“No words can explain the feeling of seeing a fellow human get killed for the sake of hatred," Imam said.
He said when attacks by extremists are linked together with all Muslims, the terrorists win.
He also said the world is at a crossroads now more than ever: To be torn apart by hatred, or come together and fight it.
“I pray to God to give us strength to stand firmly, strong against terrorism and in unity, and open our insight to see the real terrorism, and defeat it,” Imam said.
