IMAGES: La. Tech University damaged by possible tornado Thursday

IMAGES: La. Tech University damaged by possible tornado Thursday
By Nicole Mumphrey | April 25, 2019 at 11:17 AM CDT - Updated April 25 at 11:44 AM

RUSTON (WVUE) - A possible tornado in Ruston, LA caused extensive damage overnight to the campus of Louisiana Tech University.

Louisiana State Fire Marshal deputies work to clear large debris piles blocking stair and ramp exits for seven unharmed occupants inside of two dorms.

A possible tornado caused damage to the campus of Louisiana Tech University.
A possible tornado caused damage to the campus of Louisiana Tech University. (Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal)

Large trees were uprooted and blown over causing piles of debris.

(Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal)

More than two dozen fire marshal deputies and personnel have responded to the affected areas in and around Ruston Thursday morning.

The KA fraternity house on Louisiana Tech’s Campus sustained roof and other damage.

(Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal)

Teams have been assessing damaged buildings throughout the campus to assure no one is trapped or injured and to determine whether buildings are safe to be reconnected to power sources or not.

A building on the campus of La. Tech University is damaged by a possible Tornado Thursday
A building on the campus of La. Tech University is damaged by a possible Tornado Thursday (Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal)
(Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal)

Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.