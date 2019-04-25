IMAGES: La. Tech University damaged by possible tornado Thursday

RUSTON (WVUE) - A possible tornado in Ruston, LA caused extensive damage overnight to the campus of Louisiana Tech University.
Louisiana State Fire Marshal deputies work to clear large debris piles blocking stair and ramp exits for seven unharmed occupants inside of two dorms.
Large trees were uprooted and blown over causing piles of debris.
More than two dozen fire marshal deputies and personnel have responded to the affected areas in and around Ruston Thursday morning.
The KA fraternity house on Louisiana Tech’s Campus sustained roof and other damage.
Teams have been assessing damaged buildings throughout the campus to assure no one is trapped or injured and to determine whether buildings are safe to be reconnected to power sources or not.
