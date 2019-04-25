First Alert Weather Day: Tracking storms headed our way

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Storms still off to our west in East Texas and looking like they are starting to weaken. This means that during the overnight hours we are not expecting too much in the way of severe threat. We could start to see some smaller showers and storms starting to develop out ahead of the main cold front, but the chance of them developing into something strong is limited.
This does not mean we are in the clear! Unfortunately, computer models are having storms developing and pushing through our area near day break. So I think the severe threat will be limited overnight and the best chance for that flooding threat or wind threat will come as the main line of storms moves through near that 6 am time frame.
SWLA is still in a low threat for severe weather overnight and into tomorrow morning. The potential impacts include damaging winds and flooding as some of those storms could produce quite a bit of rainfall. Anywhere between 1-3″; with some areas getting more than that in heavy pockets of rain.
