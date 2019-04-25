FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong storms this morning, some sunshine by afternoon

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Our weather remains very active this morning for the commute as strong thunderstorms continue to move through Southwest Louisiana ahead of a slow-moving front. Severe weather overnight has already caused damage in northern Louisiana, specifically in Ruston where damage to the campus of Louisiana Tech was reported before 2:00 A.M.
The Tornado Watch remains in effect for Allen, Beauregard and Vernon parishes through 6:00 A.M. but severe storms are possible outside of the watch area and even after the 6:00 A.M. hour and include strong damaging winds, hail and a tornado possible. This line will continue to move through the area through mid-morning and begin it’s exit before the noon hour when our weather rapidly improves.
Behind the front, winds will shift to out of the northwest and humidity levels will slowly drop for the remainder of the day. Afternoon temperatures heat back up to around 80, especially with any amount of sunshine that returns, but start to cool back into the 70s and 60s through the evening and overnight. Friday will be much more pleasant with morning temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s but heat back up quickly by Friday afternoon as lots of sunshine returns tomorrow.
Perfect weather is ahead for any outdoor events including the Spring Art Walk Friday evening in Downtown Lake Charles and the Dragon Boat Race on Lake Charles Saturday. Just remember to slather on the sunscreen if outdoors this weekend as the UV index will be high. Morning temperatures this weekend in the upper 50s with feel nice but the sun heats highs into the 80s with low humidity making it feel great. Rain chances remain nearly zero through the early part of next week with our next chance for showers and storms returning by the middle to latter half of next week!
Just a reminder to remain weather aware this morning when heading out to work and school and continue to follow the First Alert Weather team for updates on the severe weather threat that will be ongoing through the early morning hours across all of Southwest Louisiana!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
