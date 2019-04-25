FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong storms this morning, some sunshine by afternoon

Perfect weather is ahead for any outdoor events including the Spring Art Walk Friday evening in Downtown Lake Charles and the Dragon Boat Race on Lake Charles Saturday. Just remember to slather on the sunscreen if outdoors this weekend as the UV index will be high. Morning temperatures this weekend in the upper 50s with feel nice but the sun heats highs into the 80s with low humidity making it feel great. Rain chances remain nearly zero through the early part of next week with our next chance for showers and storms returning by the middle to latter half of next week!