First Alert Forecast: Rain is gone; sunshine returns through the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through the rest of the day, the clouds will be clearing away. The cold front has passed, and the rain has come to an end. I do not expect any more rain today. Since the front has passed through, the winds are turning more out of the west and northwest bringing in more dry air. This is lowering our humidity and pushing the rain and clouds away. Later this afternoon, there will be plenty of sunshine. Temperatures should warm to near 80 degrees.
This evening, the clouds will continue to fall apart and move away. There will not be any rain from these few clouds remaining. With the cool, dry air, the temperatures will cool at a faster rate after sunset. Those temperatures will go from the 70s to the upper 60s by tonight. It should be a nice evening.
Overnight, it will become mostly clear. There will be less and less clouds throughout the night. By the morning on Friday, there should not be any clouds. The winds will relax a little tonight. Temperatures will fall to the lower 60s. So, it should be nice and cool.
Friday will be a beautiful day. There will not be any rain. There will be a few clouds at times. There will also be abundant sunshine. The humidity will be lower making it feel great outside! With the lower humidity, the temperature will warm up quickly. Highs in the afternoon will reach the lower 80s.
Over next weekend, the rain chances are looking low. I have taken the rain chance out completely for Saturday and Sunday. Both days should be mostly sunny. It is looking like it will be very nice to get outside. Especially for Saturday since the Dragon Boat race is taking place. Temperatures will also be warm and reach the mid 80s in the afternoon. It may even be nice enough to sit by the pool this weekend!
Next week so far looks to remain dry. There will be some clouds from time to time. There will also be plenty of sunshine! It should be very nice. Temperatures will also be quite warm. It will warm up to the 80s in the afternoon. With the temperatures staying consistently warm, it is really starting to feel more like spring. Almost like early summer.
Later next week, the rain chances will begin to return. It will not be any sort of washout with the rain. There will be only a few small scattered and light showers. I have the rain chances at only 20% for Tuesday and Wednesday. Therefore, not everyone will see rain. Temperatures will still reach the 80s in the afternoon.
By the end of next week, there will be a slightly higher rain chance. I have put the rain chance up to 30% for Thursday and Friday. That still does not mean that everyone will see rain. I am optimistic that the rain chance may go down as we get closer. It will also be mostly cloudy with limited sunshine as we end next week.
