First Alert Forecast: Rain is gone; sunshine returns through the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through the rest of the day, the clouds will be clearing away. The cold front has passed, and the rain has come to an end. I do not expect any more rain today. Since the front has passed through, the winds are turning more out of the west and northwest bringing in more dry air. This is lowering our humidity and pushing the rain and clouds away. Later this afternoon, there will be plenty of sunshine. Temperatures should warm to near 80 degrees.