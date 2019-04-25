DRENCHED: Parts of Southwest Louisiana receive 3 to 4 inches of rain, flooding roads

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - With the heaviest rain now out and the severe weather threat now over, heavy rain from overnight drenched parts of Calcasieu and Jeff Davis parishes with 3 to 4 inches of rain, according to CPPJ rain gauges and radar estimates.
Areas hardest hit with the downpours in Calcasieu Parish were south of Lake Charles closer to the Lake Charles Regional Airport where over 3 inches of rain has already fallen officially for today, but near there on Tank Farm Rd almost 4 inches of rain was measured in the parish rain gauge with other gauges on Ward Line Rd and McCown Rd.
Radar also estimated rainfall amounts of 3 to 4 inches from Jennings to Hathaway, but no reports of any water in homes or significant flooding other than in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
The only reports received to our newsroom of storm damage so far have been in parts of Beauregard Parish where trees were over portions of LA-113 but have been cleared according to Beauregard Sheriff’s Office. Our reporters are also investigating an area in southern Vernon Parish off LA-399 near Cole Central for possible damage from a tornado warned storm that occurred around 5:00 A.M.
