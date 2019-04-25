Deadly storms flood Texas, moving east

(CNN) - Severe weather strikes along the southern border, with heavy rains, floods and at least one tornado in Texas.
And now the storms head toward the Gulf Coast region, with severe weather advisories for parts of Louisiana and Mississippi on Thursday morning.
At least three deaths related to the storm system have been confirmed. In Erath County, TX, a mother and her two children drowned after their vehicle was swept away by floodwaters.
Residents of Leander, TX, are left to pick up the pieces after the powerful storms tore through.
"It looked like looking into a washing machine out the window," said Texas resident Daniel Brown.
The Dallas-Fort Worth area also felt the brunt of the storms.
"The City of Dallas and Storm Water and our team got a pump crew out here to get this water out here," said Chris Perry, spokesman for Dallas Love Field.
Rains flooded the bottom level of the city airport's parking garage closest to the terminal, affecting dozens of cars.
An apparent tornado struck Bryan, TX. Resident Ryan Ullmann captured footage of a funnel cloud.
The National Weather Service says these storms are heading east, arriving in the Gulf Coast region Thursday and parts of the East Coast on Friday.
Major damage also was reported Wednesday in San Augustine. The mayor of the city, Leroy Hughes, said his city is "widely damaged, there is no power and lots of trees down."
Copyright 2019 CNN. KXAN, KTVT, CNN, KRBC/KTAB contributed to the report. All rights reserved.