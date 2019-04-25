Cowgirls fall 8-4 at South Alabama

MOBILE, Ala.— McNeese softball took the early lead in the first inning and held a 4-3 lead after four and a half innings before allowing South Alabama (16-28) to score the game’s final five runs including three runs in the fifth in an 8-4 loss Wednesday.
McNeese (24-26) will conclude its week with a Southland Conference series at Southeastern Louisiana that will begin with a single game at 5 p.m. Friday.
IMPORTANT INNINGS
T1- Justyce McClain gave the Cowgirls an early lead when she led the game off with a bunt single to third and came all the way home to score off a throwing error. McN 1, USA 0
Demi Boudreaux’s sacrifice fly to centerfield brought Cori McCrary home. McCrary drew a walk, stole second before a wild pitch sent her to third. McN 2, USA 0
B1- Kennedy Cronan singled up the middle to score Brittani Reid. McN 2, USA 1
B2- South Alabama took the lead on a two RBI double down the left field line to score Megan Harris and Caroline Nichols. USA 3, McN 2
T5- Back-to-back two out doubles by Demi Boudreaux and Kaylee Lopez regained the lead for McNeese. McN 4, USA 3
B5- The Jaguars scored three runs on three hits including a solo homerun by Abby Krzywiecki to retake the lead. USA 6, McN 4
T6- McNeese left the tying runs stranded in scoring position
B6- After another pitching change that saw Caroline Settle replace Saleen Flores, Settle gives up back-to-back RBI singles. USA 8, McN 4
NOTES
- Cowgirl starter Amber Coons allowed three runs on four hits in 1 1/3 innings before being replaced by freshman Saleen Flores.
- McNeese used three pitchers who give up a combined 11 hits including one homerun, three doubles and seven earned runs.
- McNeese collected eight hits and was led by Kaylee Lopez who had two hits including a double
- Seven Cowgirls picked up at least one hit
- Two Cowgirls (Lopez and Aubree Turbeville had two hits apiece
- McNeese did score two runs on two outs in the fifth, something the Cowgirls have struggled to do of late
