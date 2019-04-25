2 confirmed dead following severe weather in Northwest Louisiana

(KSLA) - Two people are dead following a storm that tore through the ArkLaTex early Thursday morning.
According to City of Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker, two people have died. No word on the total amount of injuries at this time.
The National Weather Service is deploying two damage survey teams in Ruston and in Downsville in Union Parish.
Another team will be sent to San Augustine, Texas.
A storm traveled more than 100 miles as it strengthened and weakened multiple times overnight across the ArkLaTex.
The storm exited the area leaving behind damage in multiple parishes that were placed under tornado warnings.
As of this report, damage has been reported in San Augustine County where a hotel was hit in San Augustine.
As the storm moved into northwest Louisiana, areas near Converse were struck by a possible tornado.
The storm then kept moving northeast through Desoto, Red River, Natchitoches and Bienville Parishes.
It then moved into Lincoln Parish where it again gained strength. The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office reported damage to multiple homes southwest of the Louisiana Tech campus. Deputies and other first responders are performing rescues at this time.
In DeSoto Parish, a tree fell on one car on Highway 175, according to the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office. One person was injured.
SWEPCO reports several hundred power outages across the ArkLaTex as well.
LA Tech Les Guice advises people to stay off the roads at this time. Classes are cancelled for Thursday, April 25.
A tweet by the college says no students on campus were injured. Anyone who does not live on campus is asked not to come. Employees considered essential will be asked to come to work by their supervisor.
