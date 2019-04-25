Charlestown Farmers Market adding Thursday option

Charlestown Farmers Market adding Thursday option
By Sophia Landry | April 25, 2019 at 5:57 PM CDT - Updated April 25 at 5:57 PM

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Charlestown Farmers Market will begin operating on Thursdays from 4- 6 p.m. in front of the Historic City Hall Arts and Cultural Center.

The Thursday market is in addition to the Saturday morning market on Bilbo Street every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Charlestown Farmers Market offers fresh farm produce, jams, jellies, pickles, handmade candles and soaps, handmade jewelry, baked goods, and other crafts.

For more information, call 491-9147.

