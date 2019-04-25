Baton Rouge senior receives more than $1 million in scholarships

By Amanda Lindsley | April 25, 2019 at 11:11 AM CDT - Updated April 25 at 12:51 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Magnet High School senior Aalayah Levy has received more than $1 million in scholarships.

Alayah has been accepted to Tulane, Baylor, LSU, Layola, Spelman, Xavier, Howard, University of Miami, Dillard, USC, Southern and USF.

The senior plans of becoming a pediatric surgeon. Alayah will be graduating Baton Rouge Magnet High School with an impressive 4.6 GPA.

While attending Baton Rouge Magnet she was involved in the following Senior Class VP, National Merit Commendation, National Honor Society, Beta Club, Key Club, to name just a few.

