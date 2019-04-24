10-year-old Lake Charles boy honored by LCPD and city

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A 10-year-old boy came to the rescue when his stepdad had a seizure behind the wheel. Due to his courage, the Lake Charles Police Department and the city recognized Spencer Hilliard for his bravery on Tuesday.
On March 12, Spencer and his 8-year-old sister sister were getting a ride to school from his stepdad, Daniel Dickerson.
“First I didn’t notice it started to do that (swerve) and we tried to wake him up but we couldn’t. Then I realized he was having a seizure," Spencer said, explaining the incident.
Once he realized what was happening, Spencer said he knew he had to act quickly.
“I realized I had to try to turn it on the right side of the road, and then I saw this uh, this little restaurant so I just turned in there," Spencer said.
Unable to reach the brakes, he turned into Cotten’s Famous Hamburger’s on Oak Park Boulevard, where he hit a parking barrier, all of them only getting minor injuries.
“All of a sudden he’s saving people’s lives and all that. I know he saved my life and I know he saved my daughter’s life," Dickerson said.
Tuesday, Spencer was honored for his bravery by LCPD.
“I’ve been doing this a long time, I’ve been doing this almost 17 years. He did something that most adults wouldn’t think to do. For him to be that calm and just be able to clearly and concisely tell us what happened like it was no big deal, we applaud him. The Lake Charles Police Department is proud of him. I wish more people would take action like that and save lives, he did a great thing," Mark Fontenot, the responding officer on March 12, said.
The city also recognized the 10-year-old Tuesday night ahead of their agenda meeting.
“I’d like to recognize Spencer Hilliard, for his bravery and courageousness- courage, on the morning of March 12, 2019, his quick thinking, heroic actions prevented what could have been a very bad accident involving other motorists and pedestrians walking to school at the time," Mayor Nic Hunter said.
Even with all of the attention, Spencer remained humble through it all. When asked how it felt to have potentially saved a lot of lives, Spencer responded, “Hmm, it feels nice I guess.”
He said he plans to become an FBI agent someday.
