VIDEO: Payton spoofs Phil Mickelson for pro-am day at Zurich

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints Coach Sean Payton is taking a quick break from football to play in the Zurich Classic pro-am at TPC Louisiana Avondale.
The time off is also giving him a little time to possibly tee off on fans, or hopefully not.
Payton recreated pro-golfer Phil Mickelson’s “hitting bombs” video Tweet during the third day of the Masters at Augusta National.
Only, Mickleson was talking about the intricacies of playing on one of the most famous golf courses in the world. Payton was talking about keeping the ball out of the gallery and “hitting patrons.”
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.