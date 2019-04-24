VIDEO: Payton spoofs Phil Mickelson for pro-am day at Zurich

VIDEO: Payton spoofs Phil Mickelson for pro-am day at Zurich
Saints Coach Sean Payton mulls over a shot at the Zurich Celebrity Classic
By Chris Finch | April 24, 2019 at 10:30 AM CDT - Updated April 24 at 5:30 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints Coach Sean Payton is taking a quick break from football to play in the Zurich Classic pro-am at TPC Louisiana Avondale.

The time off is also giving him a little time to possibly tee off on fans, or hopefully not.

Payton recreated pro-golfer Phil Mickelson’s “hitting bombs” video Tweet during the third day of the Masters at Augusta National.

Only, Mickleson was talking about the intricacies of playing on one of the most famous golf courses in the world. Payton was talking about keeping the ball out of the gallery and “hitting patrons.”

Hitting patrons:

Hitting bombs:

Payton at the Zurich Celebrity Shootout:

Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.