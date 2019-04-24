VIDEO: Louisiana man beaten and robbed in violent home invasion

Police search for two men connected with home invasion and robbery Shreveport Police Violent Crimes investigators are asking the public’s help to identify and capture a pair of individuals following a home invasion earlier this month. On April 14, 2019 just after midnight, two men entered the victim’s home, beat him, and robbed him of undisclosed items. Investigators were able to identify the man in red as 27-year-old John Pack of the 5600 block of South Lakeshore Drive. On April 18, 2019, warrants were procured for his arrest charging him with one count of Home Invasion and one count of Second Degree Robbery. His bond was set at $150,000.00. The second man in this video has not been identified. Investigators are asking anyone with information that can help them identify the man in the black hooded sweatshirt to contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373. Those with information as to John Pack’s whereabouts should also contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers. Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers is a private organization that pays ca$h rewards for information leading to the identification and arrest of individuals responsible for committing crimes. Please contact them today if you have information regarding this crime.