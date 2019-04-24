VIDEO: Louisiana man beaten and robbed in violent home invasion

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police asking for the public’s help to capture and identify two individuals from a home invasion earlier this month.
It happened on April 14 at a home on Grimmett Drive, according to a Facebook post.
As seen in the video, two men entered a home, beat the resident and robbed him.
Investigators were able to identify John Pack, 27, wearing red as one of the suspects. His last known location was in the 5600 block of South Lakeshore Drive.
A warrant was issued for Pack, charging him with one count of home invasion and one count of second degree robbery.
His bond is set at $150,000.
The second man in the video has yet to be identified. Neither are in police custody at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.