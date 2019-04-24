SWLA Arrest Report- April 23, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 13, 2019.
William Ray Brown, 32, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer for Taylor County, Texas.
Lance James Savoie, 22, New Iberia: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.
Dewey Glenn Burnworth Jr, 31, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Anthony Lee Pharrow Sr, 59, Lake Charles: Second-offense domestic abuse battery.
James Albert Lopez II, 23, Sulphur: First-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less), theft less than $1,000, theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.
Austin Gage Rozas, 21, Sulphur: Illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000.
Stacy Christine Lyons, 47, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery; child endangerment.
Richard Carol Koppie, 48, Sulphur: Contempt of court, domestic abuse battery; child endangerment.
Arthelus Paul Trout, 51, Sulphur: Simple burglary, theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.
Vong Douangboupha, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Darryl Glen Soileau, 53, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery; child endangerment.
Jessie Wayne Guillory, 54, Lake Charles: Instate detainer for Baton Rouge Police Department.
Richard Krin Lee, 51, Lake Charles: Contempt of court, failure to register as a sex offender or child predator.
Lindsay Michelle Campbell, 27, Westlake: Two counts of child desertion.
Desiree Zungia Rogers, 37, Lake Charles: Obtaining narcotics from multiple health care practitioners.
Preston Dale Mitchell, 46, Singer: Four counts of contempt of court.
Dillion D’Andre Brooks, 20, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Jonathon Grant Wilson, 38, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Aaron Anthony Jones Jr, 32, Conroe, Texas: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Deshanna Lshay Jackson, 26, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault and aggravated criminal damage to property.
Carol Faye Tolliver, 50, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.
Jennifer Kaye Ryan, 45, Lake Charles: Attempted simple burglary, two counts criminal trespass, and simple burglary.
Tessie Amamda Breaux, 35, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery; child endangerment, and simple battery.
