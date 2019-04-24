Sulphur Police asking for public’s help identifying theft subjects

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) - The Sulphur Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying three male subjects in a theft investigation.
The department posted surveillance video to their Facebook page on Wednesday showing the theft of two phones that took place at a Sulphur business.
The theft occurred around 5:50 p.m. on April 18, at a S. Beglis Pkwy business.
During the investigation detectives learned that two male subjects had cut the anti-theft wires that secure the phones using a pair of tin snips. Once the alarm sounded on the anti-theft devices all three subjects fled the store, taking two phones with them.
Detectives also learned that the males got into a gray Dodge car which is believed to be a Charger or a Challenger.
The total value of the items stolen is $1,849.98.
Sulphur Police ask any one with information about the theft to contact Det. Foster at 337-313-1158.
