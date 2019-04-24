UPDATE: 15-year-old boy pulled from river near Dunn Ferry, West Fork roads by Sheriff’s Office

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A 15-year-old boy has been recovered from the West Fork of the Calcasieu River near the intersection of Dunn Ferry Road and West Fork Road, according to Kim Myers with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. The boy was pulled out of the water about 20 minutes after the initial call, Myers said. He and several other teens were reportedly jumping off the bridge into the water for fun, Myers said.