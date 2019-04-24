Report: Saints pick up fifth-year option on Sheldon Rankins contract

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints picked up the fifth-year option on defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins contract according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
The former first-round pick will be locked in with the Black and Gold through the 2020 season now.
Rankins tore his Achilles tendon against Philadelphia in the divisional playoffs. Reports have Rankins missing part of the regular season to rehab the injury.
Rankins racked up a career-highs with eight sacks in 2018. He also hit a career-best with 12 tackles for loss.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.