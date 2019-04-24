No. 9 LSU baseball survives against Lamar

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - No. 9 LSU survived a midweek contest against Lamar Tuesday at Alex Box Stadium.
The Tigers (27, 15) held on for the 5-3 win over the Cardinals (14-26).
RELATED STORIES:
Landon Marceaux started on the mound for LSU and earned the win. He allowed just three hits and no runs in three innings of work. He struck out one batter and didn’t walk anyone. He improved to 2-2 on the season. Devin Fontenot picked up his fourth save of the year.
After a scoreless first inning, Drew Bianco gave the Tigers a nice lead on a three-run shot to left center.
In the top of the fifth, Lamar got on the board with a solo home run.
LSU responded in the bottom of the inning. A sac fly by Brock Mathis sent Giovanni DiGiacomo home and then, a sac fly by Josh Smith allowed Bianco to cross the plate to put the Tigers up 5-1.
The Cardinals scored another run in the top of the sixth.
In the ninth inning, with the bases loaded, Fontenot hit a batter, allowing another run to score. Fontenot then showed great composure. He got the other batter to strike out looking on just three pitches.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.