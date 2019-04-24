Moss Point police officer resigns after indictment for Lake Charles incident

MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) - A Moss Point police officer has resigned after being indicted in federal court for using excessive force.
Robert Hammac, 44, is accused of assaulting a person during an arrest with a Taser on May 8, 2017, while he was an officer with the Lake Charles Police Department.
Hammac was since hired by the Moss Point Police Department, Chief Brandon Ashley confirmed. Ashley said Hammac had been been a probationary officer for six to eight months.
“When I learned he’d been indicted last week, he was given the option to resign or be terminated. He resigned," Ashley said.
Hammac was indicted Wednesday, April 10, 2019, by a grand jury in federal court in Lafayette on one count of deprivation of rights under color of law, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 242, according to reports from KPLC.
When Ashley went to hire him, he said Lake Charles police said Hammac “was eligible for rehire, which is all they can really tell us.”
If convicted, Hammac faces a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years and a $250,000 fine.
The FBI investigated the incident.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.