Man dies days after crash involving two drunk drivers

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A 30-year-old man died days after a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Gulf Highway and Tank Farm Road at 11:59 p.m. on April 13, authorities said.
The drivers of both vehicles were cited for DWI, according to Trooper Derek Senegal, spokesperson for Louisiana State Police Troop D.
A passenger in one of the vehicles, Brett Davis Labove, 30, was transported to a local hospital and died several days later, Senegal said.
Senegal said a 2000 Ford Ranger driven by George Edward Broussard Jr., 53, was traveling south on Gulf Hwy., when he failed to yield to oncoming traffic and turned left onto Tank Farm Road into the path of a northbound 2005 GMC Sierra pickup truck driven by Deidre Cole Ward, 37, of Lake Charles. The Ford Ranger was struck in the passenger side by the GMC Sierra.
Labove was a front-seat passenger in the Ford Ranger, Senegal said. Broussard was also transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Neither was wearing a seat belt.
Senegal said Ward, who was wearing a seatbelt, was checked out at a local hospital for minor injuries, then transported to Troop D, where she refused to provide a toxicology sample, Senegal said. A blood sample was obtained through a “no refusal” search warrant. Ward also provided a breath sample, which showed almost two-and-a-half times the legal blood-alcohol limit.
Ward was booked for third-offense DWI, driving under suspension and having an open alcoholic container in her vehicle.
Broussard was cited for first-offense DWI, vehicular negligent injuring, failure to yield while turning, and no seat belt.
The crash remains under investigation and additional counts are possible for both, Senegal said.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.