Legal Corner: New construction causing drainage problems

Answer: The law has changed in the law few years – yes, if a boat is less than 16 feet long, if steered by a hand tiller or steering arm, all occupants must now wear a personal flotation device (PFD) while the boat is underway. (It used to be you only had to have one available for each person.) If the boat is less than 26 feet, then all persons 16 years older or less must wear a PFD while underway. (The age used to be 12 years old and younger.)