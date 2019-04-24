Legal Corner: New construction causing drainage problems

Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please.
Question: “I am surrounded by new businesses and new houses that seem to be bringing in a lot of dirt. What can I do, since eventually their land will drain onto mine if built up high enough?”
Answer: Articles 655 and 656 of the Louisiana Civil Code are on point.
655: “An estate situated below is bound to receive the surface waters that flow naturally from an estate situated above unless an act of man has created the flow.”
656: “The owner of the servient estate may not do anything to prevent the flow of the water. The owner of the dominant estate may not do anything to render the servitude more burdensome.”
Put another way, a landowner, over whose land natural drainage occurs has to live with it. Water from the high ground drains onto low ground, the owner of the low ground cannot challenge, divert or disrupt the drainage.
However, since the law is clear that natural drainage cannot be tampered with, it is implied that unnatural, or man-made (such as when soil is brought in to build up the land, as in the viewer’s case), drainage does not have to be accepted by the neighboring landowner.
So, it would be in the viewer’s best interest to document the situation– starting with written communication with owner of the business of at least the company
doing the construction, as well as taking pictures of the dirt being brought it. That way if your drainage situation turns for the worse, you will have the proof of what caused it.
Question: “I was told that if I have a boat less than 16 feet long, I must wear a life jacket at all times, not just have one on the boat for each person. Is that true? Is a throwable seat cushion still considered a life jacket?”
Answer: The law has changed in the law few years – yes, if a boat is less than 16 feet long, if steered by a hand tiller or steering arm, all occupants must now wear a personal flotation device (PFD) while the boat is underway. (It used to be you only had to have one available for each person.) If the boat is less than 26 feet, then all persons 16 years older or less must wear a PFD while underway. (The age used to be 12 years old and younger.)
No, the seat cushion type is no longer considered a PFD, and at least one is required on some boats (sometime called a “throw,” as they can be tossed to a person in the water) in addition to the traditional life jackets – you can find all the regulations at the LDWF website:
Go to “boating” section – click on “Required Equipment and Regulations”
Question: “I own a portion of some property along with my brothers and sisters from an inheritance. Some siblings want to sell the land for their share, others say they want to “keep it in the family” and object to it being sold. They claim that no sale can occur without their permission. Please tell me that is not true.”
Answer: Owning property that has not been divided is known as owning in “indivision”, and defined in Civil Code Article 797. “Ownership of the same thing by two or more persons is ownership in indivision.” And the code is clear, you do not have to remain an owner in undivided property if you choose not to. “No one may be compelled to hold a thing in indivision with another unless the contrary has been provided by law or juridical act.” Civil Code Article 807.
Three ways the law provides a way out are partition in kind, partition by licitation, or private sale. (these are found in Civil Code Articles 810 and 811) “In kind” refers to the court actually dividing the land into separate lots that are equal in value or size. “Licitation” refers to a public sale, the proceeds being split equally among the owners. In a private sale, there is usually an agreed upon agent and buyer.
Disclaimer: The information furnished in this answer is general and may not apply to some situations. All legal situations are unique. No one should rely to their detriment on these answers. Anyone with a potential legal problem should seek the advice of a licensed attorney before taking any action or inaction. The answers provided are not intended to be specific legal advice and no attorney-client relationship is created between the SWLA Law Center and the viewers of KPLC-TV.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.