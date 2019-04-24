LA Wallet app free for next 30 days, has new safety feature

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Some new features on Louisiana’s digital driver’s license could help keep drivers safer.
State Representative Ted James announced Wednesday that developers for LA Wallet are waiving the app fee for 30 days. James says the decision comes after recent safety concerns involving Uber and Lyft. Riders who download the wallet app will be able to scan a driver’s license to confirm they’re getting in the car with the right driver.
″We are suspending the fee, so starting today, the fee will be suspended for 30 days for anyone to upload the app, and we’re doing this in the name of public safety," James said.
The app originally cost $5.99 to download, but is free for the next 30 days.
