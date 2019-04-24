La. Veterans Affairs Department heads discuss benefits and services

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -Whether the issue is post-traumatic stress disorder or difficulties after a flood, the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs is reaching out to those who served our country in the military.
Veterans in the Lake Area had a chance to meet with department heads and counselors from Louisiana Veterans Affairs. Most are veterans and they appear committed to helping those who served get the benefits they deserve.
Click here for more information about benefits and services.
Louisiana’s Secretary of Veterans Affairs, retired Colonel Joey Strickland, warns veterans against filing claims without help.
“I said don’t do that, see our counselor," Strickland said. “Long story short, his claim was all screwed up. I got him in touch with our Shreveport benefits director and we got him straight and he’s happy.”
Strickland said they can sometimes even help veterans with disaster relief or financial problems.
“We have saved so many veterans’ homes," Strickland said. “We can provide, and you need to listen to this, we can provide up to $10,000 to a veteran.”
Strickland said they don’t have to pay it back.
Strickland said they are working to help veterans who are in prison, even lifers.
“Post-traumatic stress really wasn’t identified until after the Vietnam war," Strickland said. “And a lot of those veterans probably wouldn’t be there had they been diagnosed early.”
They work to address what he calls the “suicide crisis.”
“Suicide is out of control," Strickland said. "Suicide is not only happening among younger veterans. It’s happening among older veterans.”
Those who attended the two-hour panel of speakers at American Legion Post 1 also received an update on veterans’ homes, cemeteries and meeting the needs of women veterans. The department plans to hold such events at least once a year in major Louisiana cities.