Girl born without hands wins national handwriting contest

FREDERICK, MD (CNN/WJZ) - Sara Hinesley is your typical 10-year-old girl, but she is overcoming obstacles with a smile.
The girl also excels in the classroom at saint john regional catholic school in Frederick.
She recently won a national handwriting contest and was recognized for her excellence in cursive.
“I think’s it’s kind of hard well sometimes easy and sometimes kind of hard, because you don’t really remember all the letters to write,” Sara said.
All the more remarkable because Sara was born without hands.
“The things I can’t do, I try to figure out the ways I can do it,” she said,” and try my best to make it work.”
Her sister Veronica wanted to help, so in science class she built an artificial hand for Sara so they could play together.
Sara is an artist too, but nothing stands in her away of her academic goals
“It’s pretty amazing given the physical disability she has,” said Principal Karen Smith.
The last day of class here is June 13 that’s when Sara will receive her trophy.
“I just try my hardest and put my mind to it and this is what happens,” Sara said.
Helping hands like when these sisters go rock climbing.
“Anytime I fail, I just keep doing it with Veronica cheering me on - I can always get to the top,” Sara said.
