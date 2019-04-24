First Alert Forecast: Heavy showers and strong storms arriving tonight

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through the rest of the day, the clouds will remain in place. There will be limited sunshine as well. We have seen a few peeks of sunshine so far today. I think there will be some rain this afternoon as well. It would not hurt to keep an umbrella with you today. Those showers will not last long. They should be gone by this evening. Temperatures will be warm and reach the upper 70s.