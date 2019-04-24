First Alert Forecast: Heavy showers and strong storms arriving tonight

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through the rest of the day, the clouds will remain in place. There will be limited sunshine as well. We have seen a few peeks of sunshine so far today. I think there will be some rain this afternoon as well. It would not hurt to keep an umbrella with you today. Those showers will not last long. They should be gone by this evening. Temperatures will be warm and reach the upper 70s.
This evening, it will be very cloudy. At times, it may seem more like overcast. There will be some rain possible, but the heaviest will wait until tonight. So, if you have any plans this evening, it would not hurt to keep an umbrella with you. The rain chances will be going up after sunset. Temperatures will still be warm, even after sunset.
Overnight is when we can expect a lot of the heavy rain and strong storms. The rain should start to arrive after midnight tonight. In some areas, the rain may linger in place through the morning hours. This will likely cause street flooding, if not flash flooding.
Aside from the flooding threat, the severe risk is low. There is still the possibility of strong to damaging winds, a slightly lower threat for hail, and an even lower risk for tornadoes. All of which are still possible, so keep the weather app handy in case of any severe weather tonight. The 7 Stormteam will of course be here to monitor the storms.
Thursday is when I expect the cold front to pass through. That is why I have increased the rain chance to 90%. This also takes into account the rain we can expect tonight. So, the 90% is really for tonight, and Thursday. The rain will still be likely Thursday morning, then should start to come to an end near midday. By the afternoon, the rain should finally end.
Friday is trending in the right direction. I do not think there will be a lot of rain. I am optimistically putting only a 20% chance of rain on Friday, hoping the rain will be gone by then. A high pressure will be building in, helping clear the rain away. The clouds will slowly be clearing away as well. It all depends on how fast this system decides to move.
Over next weekend, the rain chances are looking low. I have taken the rain chance out completely for Saturday and Sunday. Both days should be mostly sunny. It is looking like it will be very nice to get outside. Temperatures will also be warm and reach the mid 80s in the afternoon. It may even be nice enough to sit by the pool this weekend!
Next week so far looks to remain dry. There will be some clouds from time to time. There will also be plenty of sunshine! It should be very nice. Temperatures will also be quite warm. It will warm up to the 80s in the afternoon. With the temperatures staying consistently warm, it is really starting to feel more like spring. Almost like early summer.
