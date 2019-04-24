FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clouds return today, then we brace for strong storms late tonight

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Clouds will be thick most of the day today with a sprinkle or two possible, otherwise our forecast again keeps rain to a minimum and with warm and muggy conditions as high temperatures again top out in the middle to upper 70s this afternoon. A small 20% chance of rain is in the forecast through the day and evening with lows tonight in the 60s. Winds may pick up a little more by afternoon but average between 10 and 15 mph out of the south.
The Storm Prediction Center highlighted the potential for a damaging wind threat starting in the overnight hours of early Thursday morning as the primary severe threat for Southwest Louisiana and also noted an isolated tornado would also be possible. Per our computer model forecast and noting persistence and consistency when comparing previous runs of the same model, a line of intense thunderstorms capable of the previously mentioned damaging winds and very heavy rain will move in during the overnight hours Thursday morning.
A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Thursday and impacts will not be limited to the damaging winds and very heavy rain could lead to flash flooding and come at a bad time as the morning commute will be impacted. The area of low pressure associated with this storm system will slowly track eastward across South Louisiana through the day on Thursday and keep rain chances high most of the day. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches will be possible, with the heaviest rain winding down by afternoon and evening.
Stay weather aware if you have travel or work plans that involve being outdoors, and be prepared to seek shelter if warnings are issued for our area. Severe thunderstorm and/or flash flood watches may be issued for our area Wednesday night in preparation for the storms arrival, but know that you only need to take action if a warning, not a watch, is issued for your location. With the heavy rain threat in place it would also be a good idea today to canvas your neighborhood and clear out drainage basins and storm drains that may be clogged from previous rains and the debris they collect. This could only help ease the duration of the flooding and can’t hurt!
Once the heaviest rain ends of Thursday, a front will move through but with this not being a Canadian cold front, only minimal differences in temperatures are expected on the back side, most noticeably in the morning with low temperatures Friday back into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Highs on Friday warm back into the 80s with sunshine in store for not only Friday but the entire weekend. Morning low temperatures Saturday morning begin in the 50s but don’t be fooled because by afternoon highs reach the lower to middle 80s with low humidity and light winds.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.