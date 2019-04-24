FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clouds return today, then we brace for strong storms late tonight

Stay weather aware if you have travel or work plans that involve being outdoors, and be prepared to seek shelter if warnings are issued for our area. Severe thunderstorm and/or flash flood watches may be issued for our area Wednesday night in preparation for the storms arrival, but know that you only need to take action if a warning, not a watch, is issued for your location. With the heavy rain threat in place it would also be a good idea today to canvas your neighborhood and clear out drainage basins and storm drains that may be clogged from previous rains and the debris they collect. This could only help ease the duration of the flooding and can’t hurt!