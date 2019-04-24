FBI, police plan update on missing 5-year-old Illinois boy

FBI, police plan update on missing 5-year-old Illinois boy
This undated photo provided by the Crystal Lake, Illinois Police Department shows Andrew "AJ" Freund. Crystal Lake police say the missing boy's Freund's parents last saw him about 9 p.m. Wednesday April 17, 2019. Police say Andrew's parents reported him missing when they woke up Thursday and couldn't find him in their home. Police in the Chicago suburb of Crystal Lake say an FBI team that specializes in missing children is helping them search for the 5-year-old boy. (Crystal Lake Police Department via AP)
April 24, 2019 at 1:05 PM CDT - Updated April 24 at 1:07 PM

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (AP) — The FBI and police in the Chicago suburb of Crystal Lake are planning a news conference Wednesday as they search for a 5-year-old boy who has been missing for nearly a week.

The Crystal Lake Police Department is set to speak at any minute at City Hall. The agencies have been searching for Andrew “AJ” Freund since his parents reported him missing last Thursday. The couple said they saw him at bedtime the night before and couldn’t find him in the morning.

Police searched for AJ in a park on Tuesday and said they planned to use sonar to search ponds in the community, which is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Chicago.

Authorities say they don't believe the boy was abducted or wandered away.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.