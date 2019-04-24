Execution set for man convicted in 1998 Jasper dragging death

JASPER, TX (KTRE) - A man convicted in the dragging death of an East Texas man is set to die Wednesday night.
John William King’s execution is set for 6 p.m. in Huntsville. King, 44, has been on death row since he was convicted for his role in the death of James Byrd, Jr., 49.
Byrd was walking home from an anniversary dinner in June 1998 when he was picked up by three white men and driven to an isolated rural road in Jasper County. There he was beaten, spray painted, chained by his ankles to the back of a truck and dragged for three miles.
Newton County Sheriff Billy Rowles was the sheriff of Jasper County at the time of Byrd’s death. Rowles said Wednesday he believes King’s execution will bring more closure to Byrd’s family.
“They deserve that. Obviously they’ll never get their brother back but hopefully they’ll have a little bit of est after this that it’s over,” Rowles said. “The justice system did work. Took a while but it has worked. I know the family is ready for this to be over with also.”
The brutal murder made national headlines and the case changed federal hate crime laws.
The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear King’s final appeal in October. Earlier this month the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles denied his request to delay his execution.
Lawrence Brewer was also convicted in Byrd’s death and was executed in 2011. Shawn Berry is serving a life sentence for his role in the murder.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.