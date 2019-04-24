Elliott finishes 2nd, McNeese 6th at SLC Men’s Golf Championships

McKINNEY, Texas – Blake Elliott was McNeese’s shining star at Tuesday’s Southland Conference Men’s Golf Championships where the senior, ranked 21st in the nation, finished second overall on the individual leaderboard after posting a 56-hole total of 216 following rounds of 71 and 70 on the final day.
The tournament was adjusted for the final two rounds to be played on Tuesday instead of 18 holes on Tuesday and 18 on Wednesday due to the threat of severe weather on the original final day.
As a team, the Cowboys struggled and finished sixth on the leaderboard while Sam Houston State won the team championship by seven strokes and with a three round total of 889. Lamar finished second with an 896, SFA was third at 909 to round out the top three teams.
SHSU’s Noah Steele won the individual title with a 3-under 213 following rounds of 68 and 73 on the day.
Elliott, who found himself six strokes behind the leader midway through the final round, wasn’t going to go down without a fight.
He got to under par and pulled to within three strokes of Steele after recording an eagle on the par 5 16th hole to get him to 1-under for the round while Steele was sitting at 2-over.
Elliott, who started out the final round with a double bogey and followed with back-to-back birdies on Nos. 2 and 3, scored a par on No. 17 then birdied 18 to end the round with a 2-under 70. Steele, though, hit pars on 16 and 17, then a birdie on 18 to secure the individual title.
McNeese’s Jack Hearn finished tied for 13th at 11-over par with a 227 after shooting rounds of 78 and 75 on the day. Sutton Farmer tied for 27th with a 234 and recorded scores of 76-78 in the final two rounds. Reid Giardina turned in rounds of 84-78 to finish with a 239 while Nick Mattner scored rounds of 84-88 to finish at 252.
Elliott, who finished second at last year’s conference tournament and received an invitation to the NCAA Regional as an individual player, should receive an invite this year, especially being ranked as high as he is.
The NCAA will announce the participants for the regional tournaments on May 1 at 8 p.m. The Golf Channel will televise the announcement.
2019 Southland Conference Men’s Golf Tournament
Final Team Leaderboard: 1, SHSU 305-293-291 – 889; 2, Lamar 301-305-290 – 896; 3, SFA 314-308-287 – 909; 4, SLU 305-300-306 – 911; 5, ACU 309-300-304 – 913; 6, McNeese 306-309-301 – 916; 7, UIW 314-303-307 – 924; 8, HBU 310-315-304 – 929; 9, Nicholls 330-314-303 – 947; 10, UNO 316-319-314 – 949; 11, UCA 346-315-298 – 959.
McNeese Individuals: 2, Blake Elliott 75-71-70 – 216; T13, Jack Hearn 74-78-75 – 227; T27, Sutton Farmer 80-76-78 – 234; 38, Reid Giardina 77-84-78 – 239; 52, Nick Mattner 80-84-88 – 252.
