Drug take back event scheduled for this weekend

Last fall Americans turned in 456 tons (912,000 pounds) of prescription drugs at more than 5,300 sites operated by the DEA and almost 4,300 of its state and local law enforcement partners. Overall, in its 14 previous Take Back events, DEA and its partners have taken in more than 9 million pounds of pills. These pills are susceptible to misuse and are often flushed down the toilet which becomes a safety hazard.