Drug take back event scheduled for this weekend

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Law enforcement around Southwest Louisiana and the Drug Enforcement Administration are hosting a Drug Take Back day this weekend, according to Capt. Kevin Kirkum with the Lake Charles Police Department.
From 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sat., April 27, residents can bring their pills or patches to the designated drop off sites for disposal.
The event is held to try and prevent pill abuse and theft by getting rid of the potentially dangerous, expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs in your home, Kirkum said.
The DEA cannot accept liquids, needles, or sharps. Only pills or patches will be accepted.
The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.
For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the Take Back Day event, click HERE.
Last fall Americans turned in 456 tons (912,000 pounds) of prescription drugs at more than 5,300 sites operated by the DEA and almost 4,300 of its state and local law enforcement partners. Overall, in its 14 previous Take Back events, DEA and its partners have taken in more than 9 million pounds of pills. These pills are susceptible to misuse and are often flushed down the toilet which becomes a safety hazard.
According to the DEA website, these are the drop off locations:
Calcasieu Parish
- Lake Charles Civic Center
- Louisiana State Police Troop D headquarters
- Westlake Police Department
Beauregard Parish
- Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office
- DeRidder Police Department
Jeff Davis Parish
- Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office
Allen
- Oakdale Police Department
