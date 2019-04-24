Calcasieu Parish students prep for Impact Agency’s third ‘Great Debate’

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Students are stepping up for the third time as they prep for this weekend’s great debate. This will be the Impact Agency’s third and will involve students facing off with Calcasieu Parish attorneys.
They’ll be facing off with local attorneys to determine if college should be free for students, a controversial topic that is being widely discussed today.
Jordan Murray, an eighth grader, has been apart of the Impact Agency for about a year and looks forward to the debate.
“I like to say it’s a challenge but I don’t feel like it’s something that we can’t overcome," Murray said. "I feel like all we need to do is just practice and just work on all our points and it’s something that we can win.”
Braylon Harris, the director of Impact Agency, agrees.
“They’re going through high school now so very soon this will really matter to them if it doesn’t really matter already," Harris said. "Yeah they got a very interesting debate, they have a very interesting side of the debate.”
Calcasieu Parish District Attorney John DeRosier said the agency started as a way to deter African American youth from violence.
“The rising number of young black males involved in violent crimes and I figured that we needed to address that," DeRosier said.
Murray has been part of the agency since he was in seventh grade. He said the focus on debate has improved his ability to stand up for himself.
“I feel like it’s good to be able to convey your point in a logical manner to where somebody who doesn’t know the topic can understand and either agree or disagree with you but still respect your opinion,” Murray said.
“We want them to have great values, we want them to have great character, we want them to have great exposure," Harris said. "You also have to be able to articulate that and convince other people that you’ve picked the right path and that they should follow you in that direction.”
With over 75 members, Harris said it will only continue to grow and is making steps to include young women as well.
“They have demonstrated that in order to become leaders in their community all they really needed was an opportunity," DeRosier said.
If you’re a student who’d like to join, reach out to your school counselor or teachers and tell them you’re interested.
