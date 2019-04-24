Altuve, Bregman help Astros rally for 10-4 win over Twins

But Miley didn't let the game snowball after that, settling down to retire 17 of the next 18, including 15 straight after a double by Jonathan Schoop to start the second inning that gave the Astros a chance to get back in it. Miley, who was the first left-handed starter the Twins have faced this season, yielded three hits and three runs while striking out seven in six innings for his 21st straight start where he allowed three earned runs or fewer. Hector Rondon (2-0) allowed three hits and a run in the seventh for the win.