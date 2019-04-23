‘Young and The Restless’ honors Kristoff St John

(CNN) - The late actor Kristoff Saint John is being honored by the TV soap that helped make him a star, “The Young and The Restless.”
Saint John passed away in February of heart disease. He was just 52.
He played Neil winters on the long-running CBS soap for 28 years.
The show begins a special four-episode farewell to the Neil Winters character Tuesday.
People need "to prepare themselves for a very profoundly emotional journey over those four days, and have lots of boxes of Kleenex right by," head writer Josh Griffith said. "But in the end, as we knew that Kristoff would want it, it goes from being a passing of him to a celebration of his life."
CBS says the episodes will focus on family and friends coming together to remember Neil, who has passed away unexpectedly.
A number of former "Young and The Restless" actors will return for the story arc, including current "SWAT" star Shemar Moore.
The show will also air a tribute to Saint John on April 29, with current and former cast members sharing their memories of him.
