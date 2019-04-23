Woman shows her behind, unleashes racist tirade on African-American family on Easter Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, OR (KEZI/CNN) - A family in Springfield, OR, said their Easter Sunday was ruined when they were racially targeted.
Cellphone video shows a white woman using racial slurs at the American family while standing on their property.
Springfield police said it wasn’t hard to confirm what happened because it was all recorded.
Police later identified the assailants as Kevin and Jessica Hollinger.
“I said ‘there’s kids around, this is totally inappropriate,’” said Rashonda Matthews, one of the victims.
"We were kinda like what the heck? Like trying to tell them to stop and as soon as I pulled out my phone, she said she was going to call the cops on me,” said Rahtavian Matthews, another victim.
And it didn't stop there.
"So be it, you're racist, that's fine. Just take it away from us. We don't want to hear it,” Rashonda Matthews said. “We don't want to feel it. I don't want my kids to ever experience it."
The Matthews say they've come face to face with racism before.
"We get used to it,” Rashonda Matthews said. “I hate to say that."
Jessica Hollinger was charged with harassment, disorderly conduct and trespassing.
Kevin Hollinger was also charged with disorderly conduct and felon in possession of a restricted weapon for carrying a knife.
