SWLAPreps baseball playoffs: first round recap

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The opening round of the LHSAA baseball playoffs began Monday with its winner-take-all opening round. The semifinal and championship rounds for each class will be held May 8-11 at McMurry Park in Sulphur.
Below is a list of all the scores from day one.
CLASS 5A:
(1) Barbe 5 - (32) Chalmette 0
(17) Central (BR) 2 - (16) Sulphur 0
CLASS 4A:
(21) Beau Chene 6 - (12) DeRidder 3
CLASS 3A:
(3) South Beauregard 6 - (30) Crowley 1
(14) Kaplan 6 - (19) Westlake 1
CLASS 2A:
(4) DeQuincy 10 - (29) Pickering 0
(3) Welsh 7 - (30) Oakdale 3
(11) Bunkie 4 - (22) Lake Arthur 2
(7) Avoyelles Public Charter 8 - (26) Vinton 0
