#SWLAPreps baseball playoffs: first round recap
By Brady Renard | April 22, 2019 at 10:38 PM CDT - Updated April 22 at 10:38 PM

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The opening round of the LHSAA baseball playoffs began Monday with its winner-take-all opening round. The semifinal and championship rounds for each class will be held May 8-11 at McMurry Park in Sulphur.

Below is a list of all the scores from day one.

CLASS 5A:

(1) Barbe 5 - (32) Chalmette 0

(17) Central (BR) 2 - (16) Sulphur 0

CLASS 4A:

(21) Beau Chene 6 - (12) DeRidder 3

CLASS 3A:

(3) South Beauregard 6 - (30) Crowley 1

(14) Kaplan 6 - (19) Westlake 1

CLASS 2A:

(4) DeQuincy 10 - (29) Pickering 0

(3) Welsh 7 - (30) Oakdale 3

(11) Bunkie 4 - (22) Lake Arthur 2

(7) Avoyelles Public Charter 8 - (26) Vinton 0

