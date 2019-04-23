Second person arrested in connection with vehicle burglaries at Vinton bingo hall

VINTON, LA (KPLC) - A second person has been arrested in connection with the burglary of 36 vehicles at a Cotton’s Bingo Hall in Vinton on March 23, Calcasieu Parish officials say.
Bryan A. Serrano, 20, of Houston, was arrested Monday, April 23, by the Houston Police Department, after Calcasieu Judge Michael Canaday signed a $725,000 warrant on April 16 for Serrano’s arrest, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office will place a detainer on him for the vehicle burglaries.
Serrano is facing 36 counts of simple burglary, 36 counts of simple criminal damage to property, 13 counts of theft under $1,000, 2 counts of theft of a firearm and one count of theft from $1,000 to $5,000.
Authorities say 36 vehicles were burglarized around 9:30 p.m. Suspects broke windows, stealing guns, wallets, purses, jewelry, and backpacks.
Detectives saw a man driving a white Nissan Rogue exit his vehicle and use a tool to break the windows of the vehicles, Myers said. Detectives were able to obtain a license plate number on the vehicle and learned it headed into Texas a short time after the burglaries.
Police in Rayne and Crowley are working vehicle burglaries possibly involving the same white Nissan Rogue. Investigators with the Crowley Police Department called Calcasieu detectives on March 27, saying that they had been in contact with the Houston Police Department, which had stopped the Nissan Rogue. The driver, Daniel White, of Houston, was arrested on unrelated charges.
Calcasieu detectives interviewed White in Houston, Myers said. White said he was in Louisiana on the day of the burglaries, but said he did not want to answer any other questions without consulting at attorney.
White was transported to the Rayne Police Department and booked into the Acadia Parish jail where he faces counts in two vehicle burglaries.
Judge Sharon Wilson signed a $430,500 arrest warrant for White. He faces 36 counts of simple burglary, 36 counts of simple criminal damage to property, 13 counts of theft under $1,000, 2 counts of theft of a firearm and theft from $1,000 to $5,000. His bond is set at $430,500. The Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office has placed a detainer on White for the vehicle burglaries.
Det. Hollan Dyer is the lead investigator on this case.
