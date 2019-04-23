Scott Woodward showcases Louisiana roots, commitment to excellence in introduction

It's so much different, and we have to figure it out. I'm going to say something radical here, but we're going to have to embrace everything, and I mean everything, and I'm not going to be a proponent of it, and certainly I'm not going to advocate it here with my boss King Alexander here, but we have one that's the elephant in the room and that's gaming and gambling. It's legal in Mississippi, sports gambling. It's here. We'd better embrace it because people are going to be doing it, and it saved the NFL, and it might be a savior for our sport. I don't know that. But at least we have to talk about it. And I know the presidents in their meetings at the SEC are talking about it seriously, how we do it with integrity, how we do it with protections, how do we do it to keep student-athletes from being influenced and to protect them. Because it's here whether we like it or not, and then, hey, do we embrace it for fan experience. I don't know that, but it could be something that we look at.