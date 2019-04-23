One killed in overnight accident on Enterprise Boulevard

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A 40-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle accident on Enterprise Boulevard in the early hours of Tuesday, April, 23, 2019, authorities said.
Antonio Tezeno, of Lake Charles, was traveling southbound on Enterprise Boulevard around 1:14 a.m. when lost control of his vehicle in the area of 1st and 2nd streets, said Sgt. Brenda Desormeaux, spokesperson for the Lake Charles Police Department. Tezeno left the roadway, struck a utility trailer in a parking lot, then hit a building.
Desormeaux said Tezeno was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sgt. Sammy Kingsley investigated the fatality. The investigation is ongoing.
